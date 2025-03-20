EA FC 25 leaks: Alexia Putellas rumored to be part of the Dreamchasers promo

Alexia Putellas is rumored to be included in the upcoming EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo, based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most popular and reliable accounts for Ultimate Team leaks, making it likely that the Spanish playmaker will receive an impressive boosted item soon.

The FC Barcelona midfielder is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world of women's football. She has already received multiple boosted items in Ultimate Team this year, featuring in both the Total Rush promo and the Team of the Year roster. Her inclusion in the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo would provide her with yet another overpowered version.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Alexia Putellas has been leaked as an inclusion in the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo

FC Barcelona have the most dominant team in women's football. As reigning UWCL and Liga F champions, they have some of the best players, led by current Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí. Alexia Putellas is also a former Ballon d'Or winner and could receive a massive boost to her overall rating and stats in the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers event.

While this leaked item might not be as highly rated as her 96-rated Team of the Year version, she will still be an exceptional attacking midfielder in the current meta of the game if she receives the right stats and PlayStyles.

What will the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers version of Alexia Putellas look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests she will be 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 92

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 78

Physicality: 83

She is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, which are perfect for her position under the FC IQ system. She will excel as a central attacking midfielder or a box-to-box central midfielder, especially with such well-rounded stats and traits.

Alexia Putellas is one of the most popular female players in the world of Ultimate Team, with her 90-rated base item being elite-tier in the early stages of the game. Her inclusion in the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers event will add even more hype to this promo.

