EA FC 25 leaks: Amad Diallo rumored to be part of Future Stars Team 2

According to recent leaks, Manchester United's Amad Diallo could be part of the upcoming Future Stars Team 2 roster in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, which would provide the youngster with his best special version so far. The Ivory Coast superstar has had a breakthrough season for the Red Devils, leading them to victory on several occasions and becoming a fan favorite in the process.

Despite a very underwhelming campaign so far in the Premier League, Manchester United has had some impressive performances against top-tier sides. Some of its most memorable victories this season have been due to the goal-scoring efforts of Amad Diallo, and the youngster is now rumored to arrive as a Future Stars Team 2 player in EA FC 25, as per leaks.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @FutSheriff/X. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Amad Diallo is rumored to be part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 roster

The first squad of Future Stars players has already provided gamers with plenty of overpowered items to add to their squads in EA FC 25, with current-gen superstars like Endrick and Lamine Yamal being joined by Icons like Bobby Charlton and Johan Cruyff. If leaks are to be believed, the second roster will be even more impressive, especially with Amad Diallo potentially leading the line.

Expand Tweet

He already possesses a Team of the Week version as a right-back this season, but his potential Future Stars version should easily eclipse his previous special item. While the exact rating and stats of the card are not known, @FutSheriff included a prediction that suggests Diallo will be 92-rated (Overall), with the following key attributes:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 90

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 53

Physicality: 76

He is also rumored to possess the Trickster+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles, which will make him even more viable as an attacker in the current meta of the game. The Rapid+ PlayStyle will boost his top speed, which is incredibly important after the recent Gameplay Refresh Update. Meanwhile, the Trickster+ PlayStyle will provide him with an arsenal of overpowered skill moves to maneuver past defenders.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Future Stars Team 2 roster showcases plenty of potential. Amad Diallo is a massive name in the sport nowadays due to his recent performances, making him the perfect candidate to headline the promo lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback