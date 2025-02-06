EA FC 25 leaks: Bradley Barcola is likely to be a part of the Future Stars Team 2

According to a recent X post by @FutSheriff (a renowned and credible source of Ultimate Team-related leaks), PSG youngster Bradley Barcola is rumored to arrive as a Future Stars item with the release of Team 2 in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The 22-year-old French winger has been a key player for his domestic and international teams, helping them win some high-profile games. He has bagged 11 goals and provided four assists in his 20 appearances so far, which speaks volumes about his talent.

With promising names like Lamine Yamal, Endrick, and Benjamin Sesko being a part of Team 1, the potential inclusion of Barcola in the next lot will surely be justified. That said, this article will explore every single detail that has been leaked about Bradley Barcola's supposed Future Stars item.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from @FutSheriff/X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Bradley Barcola Future Stars Team 2 item has been leaked by @FutSheriff on X

Despite being a 22-year-old lad, the French winger has solidified his place in PSG's starting XI under Luis Enrique. Currently, PSG is at the top of its domestic league table and Barcola has played a key role in it by providing support from the right wing. Considering his recent performances, his rumored card might depict his real-life flair on the pitch.

Currently, Bradley Barcola has two special promo cards to his name, among which the Ligue 1 POTM card is no longer available for grabs. His UCL Road to the Knockouts card has an 89 Overall rating and is among the fan-favorites in Ultimate Team. If the rumor from @FutSheriff holds, the footballer will receive a slightly upgraded card, making him even more overpowered for the current EA FC 25 meta.

What could Bradley Barcola's Future Stars item look like?

While the exact attributes will only get published with the arrival of Future Stars Team 2 on the EA FC 25 UIltimate Team, @FutSheriff has predicted that Bradley Barcola will receive a 92-rated (Overall) card with the following stats across the board:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 89

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 49

Physicality: 80

Moreover, @FutSheriff has also predicted that the 22-year-old winger will receive the Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyle traits, two of the meta attributes on the virtual pitch. While the shooting and passing stats are decent, he's expected to be a speed monster and exploit the Technical+ trait with his predicted 94 Dribbling.

With his Ligue 1 and French links, Barcola can surely fit into anyone's Ultimate Team squad, making him somewhat of a meta winger.

For more leaks related to Future Stars Team 2, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

