EA FC 25 leaks: Luis Figo is rumored to be a part of the Future Stars Icon Team 2

Amidst the hype around the second lot of Future Stars, Luis Figo is expected to drop soon as a part of the Icon Team 2, as per a recent leak. According to @FutSheriff (a renowned and credible source of Ultimate Team-related information), the Ballon d'Or winner may soon receive his first special promo card in the current iteration of EA FC.

The Portuguese legend is regarded as one of the most controversial footballers due to his signing with Los Blancos in 2000. Moreover, he is among the very few players to have been a part of the two top LaLiga clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid. Despite the controversy surrounding Figo, his contribution to domestic and international teams cannot be denied. As such, the rumored Future Stars Icon card might mirror his attributes from during his prime.

This article will explore every leaked detail about the potentially upcoming Luis Figo Future Stars Icon card in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from @FutSheriff/X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Luis Figo Future Stars Icon item has been leaked on social media

EA has introduced a few big names like Bobby Charlton, Lev Yashin, and Johan Cruyff in the first lot of Future Stars Icon cards. While several rumors are surfacing around Icon Team 2 regarding the inclusion of names such as Samuel Eto'o and Garrincha, the potential addition of Luis Figo should likely feed the hype further.

Apart from Figo's domestic club contributions, he was one of the key players in the Portuguese squad. Before joining the senior team, he helped Portugal win the Under-16 European Championship and the Under-20 World Cup. To sum it up, he has won several trophies with Portugal and other big domestic clubs in the European scene. Hence, his potentially receiving an upgraded Future Stars Icon card is quite justified.

Read more: Joao Neves FS Team 2 leak

Currently, Luis Figo possesses a base Icon card with an 89 Overall rating. If the rumor holds, the Portuguese forward will receive a 91-rated (Overall) RW card with decently upgraded attributes. While his base Icon card is already a fan-favorite on the virtual pitch, his rumored Future Stars version might take the limelight of this Icon Team 2 promo.

What could Luis Figo's Future Stars Icon item look like?

EA Sports has yet to release the Future Stars Icon Team 2, and they haven't revealed any info about it beforehand either. However, @FutSheriff has predicted that the Portuguese legend will receive a 91-rated (Overall) RW card with the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 87

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 40

Physicality: 80

On top of that, he's also expected to get the Technical+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle traits, majorly boosting his viability on the virtual pitch. Apart from the RW position, he's also likely to get RM and CAM as his alternate positions.

Also read: Garrincha FS Icon Team 2 leak

With elite-tier stats such as 92 Pace and 92 Dribbling, the Galactico would be a great option as a CAM to exploit the Technical and Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ traits in EA FC 25.

For more leaks related to the Future Stars Icon Team 2, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

