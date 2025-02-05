EA FC 25 leaks: Garrincha is expected to be a part of the Future Stars Icon Team 2 

According to a leak from @DonkTrading on X, legendary Brazilian winger Garrincha may soon arrive as a part of the Future Stars Icon Team 2 in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. He was one of the key players in Brazil's squad, helping them win two back-to-back World Cups (1958 and 1962). If the rumor holds, he'll receive his first special promo card in this iteration of EA FC.

While the first lot of Future Stars promo has already included big names like Johan Cruyff, Bobby Charlton, Lev Yashin, and more, the addition of this Brazilian winger will surely make headlines if it comes to fruition. This article will discuss every leaked detail regarding the potentially upcoming Garrincha Future Stars Icon card in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from @DonkTrading on X. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Garrincha might arrive as a part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars Icon Team 2 roster

As mentioned earlier, Garrincha played a key role as a winger in Brazil's back-to-back World Cup-winning campaigns during 1958 and 1962. Moreover, he became the first player to win the Golden Ball and Golden Boot titles in the same campaign (1962). Considering his success throughout his tenure, it's safe to expect his rumored Future Stars Icon card to mirror his real-life flair.

Expand Tweet

As of now, the Brazilian winger only possesses a 92-rated (Overall) base Icon card with elite-tier attributes. However, according to the leaked information by @DonkTrading, the rumored Future Stars Icon item would feature an upgraded version of Garrincha's base card, making him even more overpowered in the game's current meta.

Read more: Amad Diallo Future Stars Team 2 leak

What could the Garrincha Future Stars Icon Team 2 item look like?

EA hasn't released any information on the Future Stars Team 2 roster in Ultimate Team. However, @DonkTrading has predicted that Brazilian legend Garrincha will join the lineup soon, featuring a 93 Overall rating with exceptional attributes across the board. Here are the predicted stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 88

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 42

Physicality: 70

On top of that, the winger is expected to receive Technical+ and Rapid+ PlayStyle traits, making him the ideal choice for a right winger to use in any EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Also read: Ronaldo is rumored to join TOTW 21

While gamers can exploit his 95 Dribbling to weave past top-notch defenders, his rumored 93 Passing stat will allow him to provide precise passes inside the box. As an additional perk of being an Icon card, he'll also boost the chemistry of all his teammates.

For more leaks related to Future Stars Teams, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback