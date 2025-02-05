EA FC 25 leaks: Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to drop as a TOTW 21 item

Based on a recent X post from DonkTrading, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive a Team of the Week (TOTW) 21 item on his 40th birthday (February 5, 2025). While the Portuguese striker is regarded by many as the best finisher in football and possesses multiple special items in this iteration of the game, it'll be a noteworthy moment if EA introduces a TOTW item on his special day.

While several other contenders have a better chance of making it to TOTW 21, Ronaldo could make his way to the squad to generate hype among fans. This article explores all the details we have on the rumored Cristiano Ronaldo TOTW item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@DonkTrading. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Cristiano Ronaldo TOTW item has been leaked on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo had an amazing week, bagging three goals in two appearances for Al-Nassr. In the Saudi Pro League, he scored the opening goal against Al-Raed. On top of that, he scored two incredible goals against Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League.

Expand Tweet

If the rumor from DonkTrading is accurate, Ronaldo's rumored TOTW 21 card will be a testament to this week's performances. Currently, the Portuguese maestro possesses four special cards in the game:

C. Ronaldo TOTW: 87

C. Ronaldo Total Rush: 89

C.Ronaldo Globetrotters: 90

C. Ronaldo TOTY: 95

His rumored TOTW item is expected to receive an overall rating of below 90.

Read more: Mason Mount Flashback SBC

What could the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTW item look like?

Even though EA Sports hasn't made any official announcements regarding TOTW 21, DonkTrading has made a prediction about Cristiano Ronaldo's rumored arrival as a TOTW card on his 40th birthday. Based on the leaks, the forward will receive an 88-rated (overall) card with a few elite-tier attributes across the board. Here are the predicted attributes:

Pace: 83

Shooting: 90

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 36

Physicality: 80

Like all of Ronaldo's existing cards, his TOTW item is also expected to receive a Power Shot+ playstyle trait, making him suitable for the current meta. However, considering his other variants, such as Globetrotters and TOTY (Team of the Year), he'll barely find any place in veteran gamers' Ultimate Teams.

Expand Tweet

According to DonkTrading, a few TOTW items will also receive two PlayStyle+ traits. Since most of the special cards have received two or more PlayStyle+ traits post-TOTY promo, it's no surprise that EA might introduce a new kind of TOTW items in this iteration of the game.

For more TOTW-related leaks, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback