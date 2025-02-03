  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Mason Mount Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

EA FC 25 Mason Mount Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Feb 03, 2025 15:43 GMT
Flashback Mount has been leaked (Images via EA Sports)
According to a recent leak by @FutSheriff/X, the EA FC 25 Mason Mount Flashback SBC is expected to arrive soon in Ultimate Team. Considering the information comes from one of the most reliable accounts on social media for such leaks, it is reasonable to believe that the English midfielder will soon receive his very first boosted item of the year.

The Future Stars promo is underway in Ultimate Team, featuring two rosters of special items. While one contains upgraded versions of Icons, the other contains high-rated versions of some of the most promising youngsters in the sport today. The EA FC 25 Mason Mount Flashback SBC is rumored to arrive as a throwback to when he received a Future Stars item himself, a few years ago.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by @FutSheriff/X.

The EA FC 25 Mason Mount Flashback SBC is leaked to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The Manchester United playmaker has struggled to maintain a spot in the club's starting eleven since his arrival from Chelsea, and has been downgraded to 78 Overall in the latest title. He does not have any special items in Ultimate Team this year, but the EA FC 25 Mason Mount Flashback SBC could give him the upgrade he requires to be usable on the virtual pitch.

He received a Future Stars item in FIFA 20 during his breakthrough year at Chelsea when he was regarded as a rising star in Premier League football. While his career has seen some ups and downs since then, this potential Flashback SBC will serve as a throwback to the time when he was rising to prominence.

What could the EA FC 25 Mason Mount Flashback SBC look like?

While the exact Overall rating and stats of the item are not known, @FutSheriff included a prediction that suggests the item will be 90-rated with these key attributes:

  • Pace: 87
  • Shooting: 86
  • Passing: 91
  • Dribbling: 89
  • Defending: 78
  • Physicality: 78

This potential version is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will enhance the footballer's abilities even further as a box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system. If these stats and traits prove to be accurate, he will be an exceptional playmaker on the virtual pitch.

How much could the EA FC 25 Mason Mount Flashback SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as he does not possess any previous special items in Ultimate Team this year. However, if the aforementioned predicted stats turn out to be accurate, a cost of around 200,000 coins will be reasonable for a midfielder of this caliber.

Edited by Niladri Roy
