EA FC 25 Ivan Ilic Future Stars SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ivan Ilic Future Stars SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Serbian youngster with an 88-rated version that has the stats to be exceptional on the virtual pitch. The 24-year-old midfielder possesses some incredible attributes, roles, and PlayStyles that will make him incredibly useful for gamers using Serie A squads.

The Future Stars promo has become a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team over the years, providing the top young talents in the sport with boosted versions that showcase their potential. The EA FC 25 Ivan Ilic Future Stars SBC is the latest such addition, and the 88-rated item is a testament to how promising the Torino youngster is.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Ivan Ilic Future Stars SBC

Similar to the recently released Hugo Ekitike SBC, the EA FC 25 Ivan Ilic Future Stars SBC also requires very few squads to be completed. This will make the item extremely cheap to unlock, boosting his popularity with gamers due to his affordable nature and amazing stats.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment of the SBC, along with their solutions:

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution:

The SBC does not even require any Team of the Week players to be unlocked, which will make it even cheaper and easier to obtain.

EA FC 25 Ivan Ilic Future Stars SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 coins, which is an exceptional price for a player of this caliber. Not only does he possess well-rounded stats in all aspects, but he also has some impressive PlayStyles for his position.

He has the Anticipate+ PlayStyle and the Intercept PlayStyle to boost his defending, while the Long Ball Pass and Incisive Pass PlayStyles will enhance his passing abilities.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

He also has the Relentless PlayStyle, which should allow him to perform at his best for all 90 minutes without getting tired. Furthermore, he has the Holding++ roles for both the CM and CDM positions and the Box-To-Box role for the CM position. This will make him incredibly versatile under the FC IQ system.

