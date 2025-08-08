EA FC 25 leaks: Claude Makelele is rumored to arrive as FUTTIES SBC/objective

With the fifth and final week of the FUTTIES promo beginning soon, a recent leak on social media hints at Claude Makelele being part of the upcoming event in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The legendary French player is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the history of the sport, and he could now receive an elite-tier special item on the virtual pitch as well.The former Real Madrid and Chelsea FC superstar revolutionized the CDM role with his exceptional defensive performances. His abilities are accurately depicted in EA FC 25, especially with his inclusion in the Dreamchasers event. However, his leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective version will likely be even better and will make him relevant in the current meta.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Claude Makelele could receive a FUTTIES item as an SBC or objective in EA FC 25The previous four weeks of FUTTIES have already provided fans with some top-tier players via SBCs and objectives. While fan favorites like Puskas, Ribery, Rooney, and Maicon have been available as SBCs, others, like Doumbia and Di Natale, have been released as objectives. The leaked version of Claude Makelele will be the latest addition to this roster in EA FC 25.Makelele previously received an SBC item during Winter Wildcards and a 92-rated version during the Dreamchasers event. However, both items are now outdated. The leaked SBC/objective version should give him the boost he needs to be popular amongst gamers once again.What could the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Claude Makelele look like in EA FC 25?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the French CDM will be 97-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 93Shooting: 88Passing: 95Dribbling: 96Defending: 98Physicality: 97He is also rumored to have the Jockey+, Block+, Intercept+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which will boost his passing and defensive abilities on the virtual pitch. These are perfect traits for a holding midfielder under the FC IQ system, as they will allow him to defend better while also being able to pass efficiently and create opportunities for attackers.Overall, Makelele's rumored addition to the FUTTIES Team 5 promo will only boost the hype of the event even further.