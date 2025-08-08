  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 leaks: Claude Makelele is rumored to arrive as FUTTIES SBC/objective

EA FC 25 leaks: Claude Makelele is rumored to arrive as FUTTIES SBC/objective

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 08, 2025 06:36 GMT
FUTTIES Makelele has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Makelele has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the fifth and final week of the FUTTIES promo beginning soon, a recent leak on social media hints at Claude Makelele being part of the upcoming event in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The legendary French player is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the history of the sport, and he could now receive an elite-tier special item on the virtual pitch as well.

Ad

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea FC superstar revolutionized the CDM role with his exceptional defensive performances. His abilities are accurately depicted in EA FC 25, especially with his inclusion in the Dreamchasers event. However, his leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective version will likely be even better and will make him relevant in the current meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Claude Makelele could receive a FUTTIES item as an SBC or objective in EA FC 25

The previous four weeks of FUTTIES have already provided fans with some top-tier players via SBCs and objectives. While fan favorites like Puskas, Ribery, Rooney, and Maicon have been available as SBCs, others, like Doumbia and Di Natale, have been released as objectives. The leaked version of Claude Makelele will be the latest addition to this roster in EA FC 25.

Ad
Ad

Makelele previously received an SBC item during Winter Wildcards and a 92-rated version during the Dreamchasers event. However, both items are now outdated. The leaked SBC/objective version should give him the boost he needs to be popular amongst gamers once again.

What could the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Claude Makelele look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the French CDM will be 97-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad
  • Pace: 93
  • Shooting: 88
  • Passing: 95
  • Dribbling: 96
  • Defending: 98
  • Physicality: 97

He is also rumored to have the Jockey+, Block+, Intercept+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which will boost his passing and defensive abilities on the virtual pitch. These are perfect traits for a holding midfielder under the FC IQ system, as they will allow him to defend better while also being able to pass efficiently and create opportunities for attackers.

Overall, Makelele's rumored addition to the FUTTIES Team 5 promo will only boost the hype of the event even further.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications