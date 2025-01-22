EA FC 25 leaks: Cristiano Ronaldo rumored to arrive as TOTY 12th man

EA Sports recently released the TOTY 12th man vote for both male and female footballers, and a recent leak on social media by X/FUT Sheriff suggests that Cristiano Ronaldo has won in the men's category. The Portuguese ace is one of the biggest names in the sport today. While his inclusion in the voting was unexpected, his boosted version in Ultimate Team will definitely be overpowered.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been a mainstay in the Team of the Year roster for over a decade, and this will not be the first time he is included as the 12th man. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar had a successful year with Al Nassr on an individual level, scoring plenty of goals and potentially earning a TOTY item in EA FC 25 as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to arrive as the EA FC 25 TOTY 12th man

The EA FC 25 Team of the Year roster has now been released in Ultimate Team, with the men's attacking lineup including Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Mohamed Salah.

With the likes of Erling Haaland, Lautaro Martinez, and Lamine Yamal missing out, most expected one of them to be the EA FC 25 TOTY 12th man. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to have won the fan vote.

Expand Tweet

He was featured in the voting process alongside Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong. Both youngsters had impressive years, leading their club to glory in domestic competitions. However, leaks suggest Ronaldo's popularity has won him the vote and that he will soon receive a boosted item in Ultimate Team.

What will the EA FC 25 Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY 12th man item look like?

Team of the Year items always receive massive upgrades that make them elite-tier in their respective positions. The latest set of TOTY items even have three PlayStyle+ traits, which enhance their abilities even further.

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored Cristiano Ronaldo TOTY item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he will be 95-rated with these key attributes:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 96

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 42

Physicality: 90

This item is also rumored to possess the Acrobatic+, Power Shot+, and Quickstep+ PlayStyles. Quickstep could be especially useful for an attacker on the virtual pitch, as the recent EA FC 25 Gameplay Refresh Update has made pace extremely important in the game.

If these predicted stats prove to be accurate, this will be a massive improvement over Ronaldo's previous special items, such as the Total Rush, Team of the Week, and Globetrotters versions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback