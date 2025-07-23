  • home icon
  EA FC 25 leaks: Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to receive a 99-rated FUTTIES item

EA FC 25 leaks: Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to receive a 99-rated FUTTIES item

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 23, 2025 15:06 GMT
FUTTIES Ronaldo has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
FUTTIES Ronaldo has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

With the third week of the FUTTIES promo arriving soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to be part of the upcoming roster as a 99-rated player. Based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader, the Portuguese attacker will receive his latest boosted item during this promo and could potentially become the best striker in the game.

The previous two weeks of FUTTIES have provided exciting content to keep gamers engaged and entertained, with the promo rosters featuring 99-rated versions of fan-favorites like Pele, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. However, the next batch could potentially be even better, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo spearheading the roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFUTTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Cristiano Ronaldo is rumored to receive a 99-rated version as part of EA FC 25 FUTTIES Team 3

The talismanic Portuguese striker previously received special versions during Team of the Season and to celebrate Portugal's victory in the Nation's League. The latter was 97-rated with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. This is Cristiano Ronaldo's best version in EA FC 25 at the moment, but could soon be eclipsed by a 99-rated FUTTIES item with five PlayStyle+ traits.

Being the final promo of the game cycle, the FUTTIES event always delivers the most overpowered and elite-tier items for gamers to try and obtain. The previous two squads have already provided seven 99-rated players, such as Pele, Messi, Mbappe, Yamal, Ronaldo Nazario, Nuno Mendes and Caroline Graham Hansen. The former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus forward will be the latest addition to this list.

What will the FUTTIES version of Cristiano Ronaldo look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/ASYFUTTrader, the 99-rated striker item will have the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 94
  • Shooting: 99
  • Passing: 92
  • Dribbling: 98
  • Defending: 47
  • Physicality: 93

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Low Driven Shot+, Aerial+, Rapid+ and Press Proven+ PlayStyles. These traits will enhance his dribbling, shooting and physical abilities on the virtual pitch, making him one of the most goal-scorers under the FC IQ system.

With such amazing stats and traits, he could certainly compete with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Kylian Mbappe to become the best striker in Ultimate Team.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
