EA FC 25 leaks: Dominik Szoboszlai rumored to arrive as a Road to the Final player

With Liverpool securing first place in the first phase of the UEFA Champions League, Dominik Szoboszlai has been leaked as an upcoming RTTF player in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The Hungarian midfielder has played an important role in his club's success so far this season and is now rumored to receive a dynamic special item that could have plenty of upgrades.

The Road to the Final (RTTF) promo has become a staple in Ultimate Team over the years. This event features live items that receive boosts as their club progresses in UEFA club competitions. With Liverpool being one of the favorites to win the Champions League, the leaked Szoboszlai version is especially exciting.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Dominik Szoboszlai is rumored to be a part of the EA FC 25 RTTF promo

The Team of the Year promo has provided gamers with some of the most overpowered players in Ultimate Team. With so many amazing items being available, expectations are high from future promos. The EA FC 25 RTTF promo will certainly be hyped, especially with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai being rumored to receive boosted versions during this event.

Expand Tweet

The Liverpool FC star only has one Team of the Week version so far this season, so this leaked RTTF version could be his first promo item of the year. Not only will he receive a big boost at the start of the event, but he will also be eligible for further upgrades if the Reds perform well in the Champions League.

What could the Dominik Szoboszlai RTTF item look like in Ultimate Team?

Based on the leak by ASYFutTrader, the Hungarian playmaker will receive a 90-rated item. Here are his leaked key stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 90

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 70

Physicality: 88

Dominik Szoboszlai is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which are two of the most useful traits for a central attacking midfielder after the recent Gameplay Refresh Update.

These traits will be especially useful for Szoboszlai, as his base stats are already amazing. His 93 passing will be even better due to the Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle, while the Technical+ PlayStyle will enhance his 92 dribbling. Overall, the item already looks promising, even if he doesn't receive any future upgrades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback