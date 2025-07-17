  • home icon
  EA FC 25 leaks: Fabio Cannavaro is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 17, 2025 12:54 GMT
FUTTIES Cannavaro has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The second week of the ongoing FUTTIES promo will begin soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with Fabio Cannavaro being rumored to receive an SBC/objective version during this event. The Italian legend was one of the best defenders of his generation but is often overlooked on the virtual pitch due to his short stature. The leaked FUTTIES item could give him the boost he needs to be relevant in the current meta.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus centre-back was previously included in the Team of the Year promo as a promo Icon. If social media leaks are to be believed, he will receive an even greater boost and will be part of the FUTTIES Week 2 event as either an SBC or an objective player.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Fabio Cannavaro could receive a FUTTIES SBC/objective version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Icons are some of the most overpowered and desirable items in Ultimate Team. Several promos in EA FC 25 have provided upgraded versions of these legendary players, with the Shapeshifters promo introducing items with five PlayStyle+ traits while the FUTTIES promo added the very first 99-rated items in the game cycle. Fabio Cannavaro's inclusion in the latter would make him an elite-tier defender.

His Team of the Year Icon version was 91-rated overall and had impressive stats at the time. However, this item has now fallen behind the power curve due to the constant release of promo Icons, making this rumored SBC/objective version even more exciting.

What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Fabio Cannavaro look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTScoreboard, the Italian legend will be 96-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 93
  • Shooting: 55
  • Passing: 80
  • Dribbling: 85
  • Defending: 97
  • Physicality: 96

He is also rumored to possess the Intercept+, Slide Tackle+, Long Ball+ and Block+ PlayStyles. These traits will improve his defending abilities under the FC IQ system, while also allowing him to pass the ball to the midfielders or attackers for counter-attacks.

While his stature will still be an issue, these stats will make him a competent defender capable of dominating some of the best attackers in the game.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

