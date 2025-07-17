EA FC 25 leaks: Fabio Cannavaro is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

The second week of the ongoing FUTTIES promo will begin soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with Fabio Cannavaro being rumored to receive an SBC/objective version during this event. The Italian legend was one of the best defenders of his generation but is often overlooked on the virtual pitch due to his short stature. The leaked FUTTIES item could give him the boost he needs to be relevant in the current meta.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus centre-back was previously included in the Team of the Year promo as a promo Icon. If social media leaks are to be believed, he will receive an even greater boost and will be part of the FUTTIES Week 2 event as either an SBC or an objective player.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Fabio Cannavaro could receive a FUTTIES SBC/objective version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Icons are some of the most overpowered and desirable items in Ultimate Team. Several promos in EA FC 25 have provided upgraded versions of these legendary players, with the Shapeshifters promo introducing items with five PlayStyle+ traits while the FUTTIES promo added the very first 99-rated items in the game cycle. Fabio Cannavaro's inclusion in the latter would make him an elite-tier defender.

His Team of the Year Icon version was 91-rated overall and had impressive stats at the time. However, this item has now fallen behind the power curve due to the constant release of promo Icons, making this rumored SBC/objective version even more exciting.

What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Fabio Cannavaro look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTScoreboard, the Italian legend will be 96-rated overall with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 55

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 97

Physicality: 96

He is also rumored to possess the Intercept+, Slide Tackle+, Long Ball+ and Block+ PlayStyles. These traits will improve his defending abilities under the FC IQ system, while also allowing him to pass the ball to the midfielders or attackers for counter-attacks.

While his stature will still be an issue, these stats will make him a competent defender capable of dominating some of the best attackers in the game.

