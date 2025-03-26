EA FC 25 leaks: Federico Valverde leaked as part of Dreamchasers Team 2

Real Madrid superstar Federico Valverde is rumored to be part of the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 in Ultimate Team, based on information released by FUT Sheriff on X. He is one of the most popular and overpowered midfielders on the virtual pitch, so gamers will be excited about him potentially receiving another boosted item that may make him relevant in the current meta of the game.

Ad

The Uruguayan midfielder is renowned for his tireless work-ethic and versatile abilities in real life. His skills are accurately depicted on the virtual pitch as well. Federico Valverde has a base overall rating of 88 in EA FC 25, and has received several special versions over time, including a TOTY Honorable Mentions and a Thunderstruck item.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Federico Valverde is rumored to be part of the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 roster

The Real Madrid superstar is excellent on the virtual pitch due to his pace and defensive prowess. He is also excellent at passing and shooting. His all-rounder skills make him the ideal box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system, and his potential inclusion in the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 squad can make him even more overpowered.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This promo features some of the most popular names in UEFA club competitions, so it comes as no surprise that Real Madrid is prominent in this event. It is the most successful club in the history of the Champions League, and their talismanic striker, Kylian Mbappe, was part of the first week of this promo as well.

What will Federico Valverde potentially look like in EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2?

The overall rating and stats of this leaked item have been predicted by FUT Sheriff. The leaker suggests this will be a included a 93-rated item with the following key attributes:

Ad

Pace: 93

Shooting: 89

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 87

Physicality: 89

Valverde is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+ and Powershot+ PlayStyles, which will enhance his attacking abilities and make him even more of an offensive threat.

Overall, the inclusion of a player like Federico Valverde will make the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 roster even more exciting for gamers looking to upgrade their squad with some elite-tier items. With the likes of Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski also being rumored to be part of the lineup, this could be one of the best events of the year so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback