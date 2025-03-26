EA FC 25 leaks: Mohamed Salah rumored to be part of Dreamchasers Team 2

The second phase of the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo will begin soon in Ultimate Team, and a recent leak by X/FUT Sheriff suggests that Mohamed Salah will be included in the lineup. The Egyptian forward is regarded as one of the best players in the world and has been in fine form this season across all competitions.

The Liverpool superstar has been the main reason behind his team's success this season, leading them to a comfortable lead at the top of the Premier League table. His impressive performances have already earned him multiple boosted items in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and he is now rumored to be part of the Dreamchasers Team 2 squad as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Mohamed Salah could potentially headline Dreamchasers Team 2 in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The talismanic forward was also part of the Team of the Year lineup this season in Ultimate Team and has received boosted versions during the Globetrotters and Total Rush promos. He even has two separate Player of the Month SBC versions in recent months. However, Mohamed Salah's inclusion in EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 will give him the boost he needs to be elite-tier once again.

While his Team of the Year item is still one of the best wingers in the game, the Dreamchasers promo has been successful in providing more meta boosts to players like Kylian Mbappe, who also has a TOTY item. If Mohamed Salah is given a similar upgrade, he could possibly be even more overpowered than his 96-rated TOTY version.

What will Mohamed Salah look like in EA FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he could be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 92

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 56

Physicality: 82

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Quickstep+, and Technical+ PlayStyles. These are top-tier traits for a winger to possess under the FC IQ system and could elevate him to a similar level as his Team of the Year version. This would make him one of the most expensive and overpowered attackers on the virtual pitch, as well as a headlining name in the upcoming promo roster.

