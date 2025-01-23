EA FC 25 leaks: Florian Wirtz could arrive as a TOTY Honorable Mentions player

Florian Wirtz is regarded as one of the best young talents in football today, and he is rumored to receive a TOTY Honorable Mentions version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The German playmaker had an incredible year with Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the Bundesliga title and the German Cup. He has been just as impressive during the latest season as well.

TOTY Honorable Mentions players include the best names who were part of the Team of the Year voting but failed to make it into the final squad. Florian Wirtz is certainly a top-tier candidate, as he was also included in the TOTY 12th man voting.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Scoreboard. This account has provided reliable information in the past.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz TOTY Honorable Mentions item has been leaked on social media

After an incredibly successful season with Bayer Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz received an overall rating of 88 in EA FC 25. He already has several special versions in Ultimate Team this year, including a Total Rush item and two separate Winter Wildcards versions.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Wirtz even has a recent Bundesliga POTM SBC, which is a testament to how consistent he has been over the course of the year. He was part of the TOTY 12th man vote alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, with Ronaldo being leaked as the winner of this vote, the German youngster will likely receive a TOTY Honorable Mentions version instead.

What will the EA FC 25 Florian Wirtz TOTY Honorable Mentions item look like?

Based on the leak by X/FUT Scoreboard, Wirtz will receive a 92-rated item with the following key attributes:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 85

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 55

Physicality: 75

He is also rumored to possess the Tiki Taka+ and Technical+ playStyles, which will make him an amazing playmaking midfielder in the game's current meta. The Technical+ Playstyle will complement his dribbling skills well, and the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle will bring the best out of his passing stats. With an overall rating of 92, he will also be better than his Winter Wildcards versions.

Central attacking midfielders are important in the current meta of EA FC 25, especially with formations like 4213 and 4411 being extremely effective. This position acts as the catalyst for all attacking plays, and this leaked version of Florian Wirtz will be ideal for such a role under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback