EA FC 25 leaks: Harry Kane could arrive as Dreamchasers promo item

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Mar 20, 2025 15:53 GMT
Harry Kane might be a part of the Dreamchasers promo (Image via EA Sports)
According to a recent X post from FutSheriff, EA Sports is expected to drop Harry Kane as a part of the Dreamchasers promo. The English striker is one of the fan-favorite player cards in Ultimate Team. The Bayern Munich star is currently in sublime form, scoring goals after goals across different competitions. A rumored Dreamchasers promo card of Kane will surely be expected to mirror his current form on the pitch.

That said, this article will highlight every leaked detail we have on the rumored EA FC 25 Harry Kane Dreamchasers promo item in Ultimate Team servers.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Harry Kane Dreamchasers promo item leaked on social media

English striker Harry Kane cuts an impressive figure in the Bayern Munich squad under Vincent Kompany's management. He's currently the top-scorer in the Bundesliga 2024/25 season, helping Stern des Südens maintain their top spot on the table.

Best known for his shooting and incredible positioning, the Englishman is currently the top goal scorer for the England national team and holds the record for scoring the most-headed goals in the history of the Premier League (40) along with Peter Crouch.

Read more: James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC tasks and solutions

Kane already features several special item cards, with the latest being his 94-rated TOTY Honorable Mentions item. If the leaks from FutSheriff turn out to be true, he'll receive a more overpowered item, potentially making him one of the best meta strikers on the virtual pitch.

What could the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers version of Harry Kane look like?

The exact attributes of Harry Kane's Dreamchasers version remain under the shadows since EA Sports hasn't officially announced it. However, based on information provided by FutSheriff, the English striker will receive a 95-rated overpowered edition. Here are the predicted stats across the board:

  • Pace: 88
  • Shooting: 98
  • Passing: 91
  • Dribbling: 91
  • Defending: 55
  • Physicality: 88

Additionally, Kane is likely to receive Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+, the two most desirable PlayStyles+ in the current EA FC 25 meta. While a predicted 98 shooting stat will allow gamers to exploit the Finesse Shot trait, an 88 pace should be enough to utilize the Rapid playstyle. Moreover, the combination of English and Bundesliga links will definitely fit him into several top-notch Ultimate Teams.

Also read: Alexia Putellas rumored to be part of the Dreamchasers promo

For more leaks related to the Dreamchasers promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
