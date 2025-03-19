EA FC 25 James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to access a 90-rated CAM version of the English midfielder. Similar to most special cards from the FUT Birthday promo, Maddison's new item features two spectacular PlayStyles. It is also the highest-rated card for the English player in this iteration of EA FC.

This article covers all the tasks of the James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC and their cheapest solutions in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC

Maddison's FUT Birthday SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Like with any other special promo SBC, the EA FC 25 James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC requires multiple squads (two in this case) to complete. As the pricing for all player cards is subject to change based on market trends, the overall cost of completing the SBC might deviate slightly.

Regardless, here's a list of the tasks of the SBC and the cheapest fodder cards to complete them from scratch:

Task 1: England

England Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Griedge Mbock: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Lewis Dunk: 79

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Yassine Bounou: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 85

Joao Palhinha: 85

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Dani Carvajal: 86

Andrew Robertson: 85

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Marcel Sabitzer: 84

Task 3: 85-Rated Squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 85

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

James Maddison: 85

Dani Carvajal: 86

Andrew Robertson: 85

Yassine Bounou: 84

Joao Palhinha: 85

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC is around 61,050 EA FC Coins. Considering the elite-tier attributes of the item, its price seems reasonable.

EA FC 25 James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC: Review

James Maddison FUT Birthday item attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 James Maddison FUT Birthday SBC item features two decent PlayStyles+ traits: Finesse Shot+ and Incisive Pass+. Gamers can exploit the card's 90 Shooting and 91 Passing attributes on the virtual pitch. However, its Pace rating of 85 is surely a major turn-off for fans, as several top-notch defenders can easily snatch the ball from him.

For the best results, gamers should rely more on the item's passing skills rather than its pace. Moreover, his English and EPL links will help fans incorporate Maddison's item into any Ultimate Team. Overall, this SBC is worth completing.

For more FUT Birthday SBC-related content, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

