EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees for March revealed, Pajor, and Carmona lead the way

A recent X post from EA Sports has revealed the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees for March featuring Barcelona's Ewa Pajor and Real Madrid's Olga Carmona. Fans across the world must visit EA POTM's website to vote for their favorite Liga F star, helping them win a POTM SBC card Ultimate Team.

Interestingly, none of the March 2025 nominees have earned a POTM SBC card in the history of SBC. Hence, it'll definitely be a prestigious moment for any one of the stars to receive their first Player of the Month card.

We explore the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees for March and discuss a few of their achievements on the pitch for this month.

EA Sports has announced the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees for March 2025

As discussed, Ewa Pajor and Olga Carmona are the leading players featured in the EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominees. Barcelona Femeni is currently in sublime form, holding the top spot in the Liga F table. Phenomenal performances have earned her a place in the nominee list.

The Polish striker has scored two goals and provided one assist in her three appearances for the reigning champs. Pajor is yet to face Real Madrid Femenino and Granda CF Femenino in the coming weeks. While she already possesses several overpowered cards in EA FC 25, a brand-new POTM SBC might make her relevant again in the current meta.

Olga Carmona has also performed incredibly this month, bagging two crucial last-minute goals to help Real Madrid maintain their second position in the table. Her first goal of this month surely stands out to be the important one as she scored the winning goal against the Athletic Club Femenino in the 89th minute.

The EA FC 25 Liga F POTM nominee list is certainly filled with several deserving candidates. Here are all the Liga F POTM nominees for March 2025:

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona Femeni)

Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino)

Gio Garbelini (Atletico Madrid Femenino)

Gemma Gili (Sevilla FC Femenino)

Allegra Poljak (Madric CFF)

Ivonne Chacon (Levante UD Femenino)

Marina Marti Serna (Valencia CF Femenino)

Atletico Madrid Femenino's Gio Garbelini scored one goal and provided one assist in her three appearances. Her contribution against Madrid CFF is surely the highlight of this month.

On the other hand, Sevilla FC Femenino's Gemma Gili scored the only goal against Athletic Club Femenino, securing her club a 1-0 victory. Madrid CFF's Allegra Poljak bagged two goals and secured one assist.

Ivone Chacon and Marina Marti from Levante and Valencia Femenio, respectively have also put up decent performances. While Chacon scored two goals and provided one assist, Marina bagged two goals in three appearances.

Overall, the competition appears to be pretty smooth for Ewa Pajor and Olga Carmona. Additionally, Allegra Poljak might give them tough competition. However, Madrid CFF's loss against Atletico Madrid Femenino could be a deciding factor.

While the rest of the nominees from the list have done a pretty well, the Barcelona and Real Madrid female stars are likely to receive their fair share of player votes considering their popularity.

