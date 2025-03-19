EA FC 25 leaks: Lucio is rumored to be part of the Dreamchasers promo

The EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo will arrive soon in Ultimate Team, and Brazilian legend Lucio is rumored to be part of the event roster. Based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader, the defender will receive a boosted item as part of the upcoming event and will undoubtedly become one of the best centre-backs in the current meta.

Lucio already has an upgraded version of Ultimate Team this year, as he was part of the Track Stars event. However, both his base item and promo version are not as viable on the virtual pitch compared to other overpowered defenders like TOTY Van Dijk and Saliba. The EA FC 25 Dreamchasers event could give him the boost he needs to be relevant and popular once again.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Lucio could be one of the headlining players in the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo

If leaks are to be believed, the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers event will feature both Heroes and Icons. This will make it similar to other promos like FUT Birthday, Winter Wildcards and Grassroot Greats. With Lucio being rumored to be part of this upcoming squad, it will definitely be one of the most exciting rosters released so far in the game cycle.

The former Serie A and Bundesliga superstar is extremely popular amongst gamers due to his various overpowered versions since his introduction as a Hero in FIFA 23. If he recieves a significat boost over his other items, he will be an elite-tier centre-back who is capable of competing against the best attackers on the virtual pitch.

What will the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers version of Lucio look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not known, ASYFutTrader suggests that he could be 93-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 86

Shooting: 76

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 81

Defending: 95

Physicality: 93

He is also rumored to possess the Aerial+, Anticipate+ and Block+ PlayStyles, which are amazing traits for a centre-back under the FC IQ system. This is exciting news for gamers, as the upcoming promo is rumored to be the first event after Team of the Year to feature players with three PlayStyle+ traits.

Overall, this leak has created a lot of hype amongst the community for the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers event.

