EA FC 25 leaks: Kylian Mbappe is rumored to be part of the Dreamchasers promo

With the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo arriving soon in Ultimate Team, Kylian Mbappe is rumored to be part of the upcoming event roster. The French striker has been leaked to receive boosted item soon by X/@FutSheriff, which is one of the most popular and reliable social accounts for leaks. This could undoubtedly make this promo even more hyped and exciting.

The Real Madrid attacker is among the most overpowered attackers on the virtual pitch, which accurately reflects how amazing he is in real life. He has had multiple special versions in Ultimate Team this year, and could now receive another item with three PlayStyle+ traits as part of the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers event.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff.

Kylian Mbappe is rumored to headline the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers promo

Kylian Mbappe is among the four highest-rated players in EA FC 25 alongside Erling Haaland, Rodri, and Aitana Bonmati. He recently moved from PSG to Real Madrid and has been in excellent form this season, earning plenty of boosted items along the way. He is now leaked to be part of the Dreamchasers event.

He already has POTM SBC, Total Rush, and Team of the Year versions in Ultimate Team, which are all regarded as elite-tier strikers due to their overpowered stats and traits. While his upcoming promo version might not be as highly rated as the TOTY item, he will still be among the best attackers on the virtual pitch.

What will the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers version of Kylian Mbappe look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests he will be 95-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 94

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 40

Physicality: 83

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Trickster+, and Rapid+ PlayStyles. If these predicted stats prove to be accurate, this will be his second item of the year to possess three PlayStyle+ traits. The Finesse Shot+ and Rapid+ PlayStyles will be especially impressive, as these are two of the most meta traits for an attacker under the FC IQ system.

While he might not be as high-rated as the 96-rated TOTY version, the inclusion of such a massive name like Kylian Mbappe will make the EA FC 25 Dreamchasers event even more exciting.

