EA FC 25 leaks: Harry Maguire rumored to be part of FUT Birthday Team 2

With the second week of the FUT Birthday promo arriving soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has hinted at Harry Maguire being part of the roster. A post by reliable leaker @FutSheriff on X states the English defender will receive his very first promo version of the year in the upcoming squad of special items.

Ad

The first lineup of FUT Birthday items provided boosts to players like Rafael Leao, Erling Haaland, Patrick Vieira and Ronaldinho, and is amongst the most overpowered rosters of special versions released in the game so far. Now, with Harry Maguire being leaked as part of Team 2, the second week could also be impressive.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/@FutSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Harry Maguire is rumored to be part of EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2

While Manchester United have struggled to find their form this season and are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Harry Maguire has been one of their most consistent performers. The English defender is a vital part of their defensive lineup and could now receive his very first promo version of EA FC 25 as part of the FUT Birthday Team 2 lineup.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

His base version is low-rated and too slow to be usable in the current meta, but his inclusion in the ongoing promo could give him the boost he needs to become viable under the FC IQ system. He could also have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, which should futher enhance his abilities.

What will the Harry Maguire special version look like in EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Team 2?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are unknown, @FutSheriff included a prediction that suggests he will be 89-rated overall with the following key attributes:

Ad

Pace: 83

Shooting: 70

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 75

Defending: 90

Physicality: 92

He is also rumored to possess the Block+ and Bruiser+ Playstyles, which should make his defensive abilities even better on the virtual pitch. The Bruiser PlayStyle, in particular, is extremely important for centre-backs, as it allows them to dominate attackers and compete in physical duels more efficiently.

Overall, he should prove to be an excellent addition to the FUT Birthday Team 2 roster in Ultimate Team, if the leaks prove accurate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback