EA FC 25 leaks: Ilkay Gundogan is rumored to arrive as a Shapeshifters SBC/objective

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 27, 2025 02:34 GMT
Shapeshifters Gundogan has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The third week of the Shapeshifters promo will begin soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak by X/DonkTrading suggests that Ilkay Gundogan will receive a special version as an SBC or objective during this event. This is one of the most popular accounts for such leaks on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that the German superstar will be part of the upcoming promo.

Despite failing to secure any silverware last season, the quality of Manchester City's roster is undeniable. The Premier League side have been dominant across all competitions over the years, and Ilkay Gundogan has provided them with some memorable moments during this time period. He is now rumored to receive a boosted item during the Shapeshifters promo in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

Ilkay Gundogan has been leaked as a Shapeshifters SBC/objective player in EA FC 25

The Shapeshifters promo is a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team as it provides gamers with unique squad building options. The players featured in this event all receive brand new positions on the virtual pitch, and the leaked Ilkay Gundogan SBC/objective item will be no different. Despite being a central midfielder or CDM in real-life, his leaked item will play as a CAM.

This version will explore the playmaking side of his abilities, while also providing him with the stats and traits required to excel in his new position.

What will the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters SBC/objective version of Ilkay Gundogan look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 93
  • Shooting: 96
  • Passing: 94
  • Dribbling: 95
  • Defending: 88
  • Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the First Touch+, Pinged Pass+, Technical+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles, which are ideal for his new role under the FC IQ system. These traits will boost his passing, dribbling and shooting abilities, making him an all-round threat in the current meta.

If this item arrives as an SBC, a price of around 200,000 to 300,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. However, gamers will be hoping for this version to be released as an objective, as it will be easier to obtain and will give them something to grind for.

