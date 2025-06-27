EA FC 25 leaks: Ilkay Gundogan is rumored to arrive as a Shapeshifters SBC/objective

The third week of the Shapeshifters promo will begin soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak by X/DonkTrading suggests that Ilkay Gundogan will receive a special version as an SBC or objective during this event. This is one of the most popular accounts for such leaks on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that the German superstar will be part of the upcoming promo.

Despite failing to secure any silverware last season, the quality of Manchester City's roster is undeniable. The Premier League side have been dominant across all competitions over the years, and Ilkay Gundogan has provided them with some memorable moments during this time period. He is now rumored to receive a boosted item during the Shapeshifters promo in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Ilkay Gundogan has been leaked as a Shapeshifters SBC/objective player in EA FC 25

The Shapeshifters promo is a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team as it provides gamers with unique squad building options. The players featured in this event all receive brand new positions on the virtual pitch, and the leaked Ilkay Gundogan SBC/objective item will be no different. Despite being a central midfielder or CDM in real-life, his leaked item will play as a CAM.

Expand Tweet

This version will explore the playmaking side of his abilities, while also providing him with the stats and traits required to excel in his new position.

What will the EA FC 25 Shapeshifters SBC/objective version of Ilkay Gundogan look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 96-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 96

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 88

Physicality: 90

He is also rumored to possess the First Touch+, Pinged Pass+, Technical+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles, which are ideal for his new role under the FC IQ system. These traits will boost his passing, dribbling and shooting abilities, making him an all-round threat in the current meta.

If this item arrives as an SBC, a price of around 200,000 to 300,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. However, gamers will be hoping for this version to be released as an objective, as it will be easier to obtain and will give them something to grind for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More