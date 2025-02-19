EA FC 25 leaks: Joe Cole rumored to arrive as a Fantasy FC Hero

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Feb 19, 2025 13:01 GMT
Fantasy FC Joe Cole has been leaked (Images via EA Sports)
Fantasy FC Joe Cole has been leaked (Images via EA Sports)

With the Fantasy FC promo arriving soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, a recent leak by X/FutPoliceLeaks has hinted at Joe Cole being part of the event roster. This leaker is one of the most reliable sources for the game's upcoming details, the former English winger receiving a boosted item soon on the virtual pitch can be considered credible.

This is a returning promo from previous years, and was introduced during FIFA 22. It features both current-gen superstars and Heroes, with the included players being eligible for upgrades based on their team's results and performances. Joe Cole has played for a lot of popular teams in the Premier League, so he is an ideal candidate for the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FutPoliceLeaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

English Hero Joe Cole could be part of the upcoming EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo

Joe Cole has played for clubs like West Ham, Chelsea and Liverpool in the English Premier League. His leaked EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Hero item could be linked to any of these clubs, which would make his upgrade path even more exciting. The upgrades provided to these items are based on their team's performances in domestic league competitions.

He already possesses an incredible Track Stars Hero item in Ultimate Team this season, which had pretty impressive stats for the time when it was released. While this item is now a bit behind the power curve compared to other available attackers, his leaked Fantasy FC Hero version could make him relevant once again.

What will the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Hero version of Joe Cole look like?

The exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, but FutPoliceLeaks included a prediction that suggests he will be 90-rated with the following key attributes:

  • Pace: 91
  • Shooting: 87
  • Passing: 89
  • Dribbling: 93
  • Defending: 55
  • Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Technical+ PlayStyle, which would enhance his already great dribbling abilities and make him even more efficient as a winger under the FC IQ system.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo is shaping up to be quite exciting, with the likes of Joe Cole and Eden Hazard already being leaked as part of the Hero roster.

