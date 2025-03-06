EA FC 25 leaks: Jude Bellingham is rumored to be part of the FUT Birthday promo

The FUT Birthday promo will begin soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and a leak by @FutSheriff on X suggests Jude Bellingham will be part of the event roster. The English superstar is regarded as one of the best players in the world at the moment, and his abilities are accurately reflected on the virtual pitch.

The Real Madrid midfielder already has multiple boosted items in Ultimate Team, and the FUT Birthday promo could give him a unique upgrade that sets him apart from his other versions. EA Sports has confirmed that all items in this promo will have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, which would make Jude Bellingham even more overpowered in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Jude Bellingham is rumored to be part of the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday promo

Jude Bellingham already has special versions in Ultimate Team, including promo items like RTTK, Team of the Year, and a Player of the Month SBC. However, the FUT Birthday event offers a unique boost compared to other events in EA FC 25, as he will now have five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot, which will make him even more versatile on the virtual pitch.

While his overall rating and stats might not be as impressive as his Team of the Year item, the skill move boost would add to the overall appeal of this special item and possibly raise his price in the transfer market.

What will the EA FC 25 Jude Bellingham FUT Birthday item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, @FutSheriff included a prediction suggesting he will be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 92

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 85

Physicality: 88

He is also rumored to possess the Technical+ and Pinged Pass+ Playstyles, which would be really useful for his position under the FC IQ system. While the Technical+ playstyle can make his dribbling even better, the Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle should allow him to deliver rapid passes with increased pace and accuracy.

Overall, he can be one of the most overpowered and expensive players in this upcoming promo roster in EA FC 25, especially if the predicted stats and traits prove to be accurate.

