EA FC 25 leaks: Lamine Yamal is expected to headline the Future Stars promo

FC Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal has been leaked as part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars promo. The youngster is widely regarded as the next big thing in the sport and has already proven himself to be a generational talent at the highest level for both his club and his national side. He already has several special items in Ultimate Team this year, and this promo version has the potential to be elite-tier.

The Future Stars event has become a staple in the world of Ultimate Team since its introduction in FIFA 19. This promo provides upgraded versions to some of the most hyped young talents across the world, and Lamine Yamal is the ideal candidate to headline this event in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Future Stars Lamine Yamal is rumored to arrive soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

While FC Barcelona have fallen behind their rivals Real Madrid in LaLiga after an impressive start to the season, they are still among the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League. Lamine Yamal has been heavily involved in their success so far, scoring plenty of goals and being their leading assist provider in the league, as well. He has been leaked to be part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars promo.

Expand Tweet

He already possesses multiple special items this year, including a Player of the Month SBC and an Ultimate Succession version. However, his Future Stars item has the potential to eclipse all these versions and become one of the best attackers in the game.

What will Future Stars Lamine Yamal look like in EA FC 25?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this item are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 92

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 97

Defending: 42

Physicality: 72

With Team of the Year introducing players with three PlayStyle+ traits, it is reasonable to expect that promo players in the future will possess at least two such traits. Lamine Yamal, in particular, is expected to possess the Technical+ and Trivela+ PlayStyles, which do justice to how he performs in real life.

Overall, he will undoubtedly be one of the stars of this promo. With the likes of Endrick, Sir Bobby Charlton, and Johan Cruyff also being leaked as part of the event, the Future Stars promo has a lot of potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback