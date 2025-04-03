EA FC 25 leaks: Laurent Blanc rumored to be part of the Immortals promo

Legendary French defender Laurent Blanc has been rumored to be a part of the upcoming Immortals promo, based on a leak provided by @WetDesignFUT on X. This has been reposted by @FUTScoreboard on X as well, which is one of the most reliable accounts for Ultimate Team, giving mthis leak more credibility.

The former FC Barcelona and Manchester United center-back is yet to receive any boosted promo items in Ultimate Team, so his potential inclusion in the EA FC 25 Immortals promo would give him the upgrade he needs to become an elite-tier player in the current meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Laurent Blanc is rumored to arrive as an Immortals Icon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Laurent Blanc's 88-rated base version was an exceptional meta option at the beginning of the game cycle, so his inclusion in the EA FC 25 Immortals promo would make him even more overpowered. The promo is rumored to already feature massive names like Ronaldo Nazario, Gareth Bale, and David Ginola, so the addition of an elite-tier defender will make it even more enticing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads.

The Immortals event is also rumored to feature players with three playStyle+ traits, which would make it only the second promo of the year to do so after Team of the Year. This would enhance these players and make them some of the most desirable items in Ultimate Team.

What will the Immortals version of Laurent Blanc look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this leaked item are not confirmed, @WetDesignFUT suggests he will be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 73

Passing: 75

Dribbling: 82

Defending: 96

Physicality: 93

He is also rumored to possess the Aerial+, Anticipate+ and Slide Tackle+ playStyles. The first two traits are crucial for a center-back to possess under the FC IQ system, and it will allow him to be even more dominant as a defender on the virtual pitch.

Overall, the entire promo lineup of the upcoming EA FC 25 Immortals event seems replete with massive names. Since the promo only features Icons and Heroes, this would be among the most overpowered squads of special versions released so far in the game cycle, with Laurent Blanc being one of the best potential inclusions.

