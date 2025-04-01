EA FC 25 leaks: Ronaldo Nazario rumored to be part of the Immortals promo

The Immortals promo will arrive soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo Nazario rumored to headline the roster. This was leaked on X by @FUTSheriff, a popular and reliable account for such information on social media.

If rumors are to be believed, the Immortals promo could be similar to the Trophy Titans event of FIFA 23 and the Golazo promo of EA FC 24, as it will exclusively feature Heroes and Icons. The inclusion of Ronaldo Nazario would be the perfect choice for such an event, as he is one of the most popular and overpowered strikers in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff.

Ronaldo is rumored to headline the EA FC 25 Immortals promo

Heroes and Icons are some of the most meta players on the virtual pitch. Not only do they possess the stats and traits required to be overpowered, but they also provide chemistry boosts that make them useful for squad building. Ronaldo Nazario, in particular, is arguably the biggest fan-favotite, and he could now receive a boosted item during the EA FC 25 Immortals promo.

He previously received two special versions during the Winter Wildcards event, but his leaked item should be much better than them, as they were released much earlier in the game cycle.

What will Ronaldo look like in the EA FC 25 Immortals promo?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored item are not known, @FUTSheriff included a prediction that suggests he could be 96-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 96

Shooting: 96

Passing: 81

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 45

Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess three playStyle+ traits, including Finesse Shot+, Low driven+, and Quickstep+. These are excellent traits for a striker under the FC IQ system, which should enhance his abilities even further on the virtual pitch, provided the leak is accurate.

Overall, the inclusion of such a massive name will make this promo even more appealing for gamers looking to upgrade their squads in Ultimate Team. The event roster will also be replete with even more legends of the sport, making it one of the most exciting events released so far in the game cycle.

