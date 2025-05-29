EA FC 25 leaks: Lorenzo Insigne is rumored to arrive as TOTS SBC/objective

With the MLS and Saudi League Team of the Season rosters being added to EA FC 25 Ultimate Team soon, rumors on social media hint at Lorenzo Insigne receiving a boosted item via an SBC/objective. The Italian attacker has been amazing for Toronto FC since joining the club from Napoli in 2022, and a recent leak by X/FUTScoreboard suggests that he could be part of the upcoming promo.

Lorenzo Insigne is just as much of a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team as he is in real life. He received plenty of amazing special versions during his playing days at Napoli, and the Italian forward could now receive a TOTS SBC/objective item to make him relevant in the current meta of EA FC 25 as well.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTScoreboard. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Lorenzo Insigne is rumored to arrive as a TOTS SBC/objective item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Lorenzo Insigne previously received an FC Pro Live item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with this special upgradeable version reaching an overall rating of 90 on the virtual pitch. However, his rumored TOTS SBC/objective variant will undoubtedly be better in all aspects, making it extremely popular amongst gamers who are looking to upgrade their rosters on a low budget.

While it has not been confirmed whether this item will be added to the game as an SBC or an objective, gamers will certainly be hoping for the latter, as it will make the item free to unlock.

What will the TOTS SBC/objective version of Lorenzo Insigne look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?

Based on the information released by X/FUTScoreboard, the Italian winger will be 94-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 92

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 52

Physicality: 80

He is also rumored to possess the Rapid+, Press Proven+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, which will enhance his attacking abilities even further under the FC IQ system. Press Proven will improve his dribbling even further, Rapid will make him even faster and Finesse Shot will allow him to score from long range. His amazing stats and meta traits will combine to make him a top-tier attacker in EA FC 25.

Overall, the addition of Lorenzo Insigne will definitely increase the hype surrounding the upcoming promo release.

