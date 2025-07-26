EA FC 25 leaks: Lothar Matthaus is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

The third week of the FUTTIES promo is now underway in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak by X/FUTSheriff suggests that Lothar Matthaus will receive a special version during this event as an SBC or objective. The German midfielder has been a mainstay in the Icon roster of Ultimate Team for several years and could now receive an elite-tier version in the current meta.The former Bayern Munich and Inter superstar is widely regarded as one of the most versatile players of all time. His offensive and defensive abilities are accurately reflected in the game, as he can play in multiple positions and has well-rounded stats in all areas. He has had multiple promo versions in EA FC 25, and is now rumored to be part of the FUTTIES promo as well.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Lothar Matthaus has been leaked to arrive as a FUTTIES Icon/objective player in EA FC 25Lothar Matthaus previously received special versions during the Thunderstruck promo and the Immortals promo of EA FC 25. Both these versions were exceptional on the virtual pitch at the time of their release, with the latter being 94-rated overall. While he has some amazing stats, he has now fallen behind the power curve. His rumored FUTTIES SBC/objective version will make him relevant in the current meta once again.The German legend can play as a central midfielder or a centre-back on the virtual pitch, which showcases his versatility and makes him one of the best squad-building options under the FC IQ system. His latest special version will now possess the stats required to be elite-tier and compete against the best FUTTIES items as well.What will the EA FC 25 FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Lothar Matthaus look like?Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, this special version will be 97-rated with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 97Shooting: 95Passing: 97Dribbling: 93Defending: 97Physicality: 94He is also rumored to possess the Anticipate+, Incisive Pass+, Intercept+ and Power Shot+ PlayStyles, which will boost his shooting, passing and defending abilities on the virtual pitch. This is a testament to his abilities as an all-rounder, as he will be able to defend, score goals and also create goals for his teammates.