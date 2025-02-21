EA FC 25 leaks: Maicon is rumored to arrive as a Fantasy FC objective

The EA FC 25 Fantasy FC promo will soon be released in Ultimate Team, and a recent leak by X/FUT Sheriff suggests that Maicon will be part of the event as an objective player. The Brazilian right-back was added to the game's Hero roster this year and has risen to prominence as one of the best defenders in the game.

Ad

Fantasy FC players are dynamic in nature, with overall ratings and stats that upgrade based on their teams' performances in their domestic league competitions. The Heroes that are part of the roster will be linked to one of their former clubs, so Maicon will probably arrive as a Serie A Hero during this event in EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Maicon could receive an EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Hero item via an objective

Player objectives have been exciting in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with the best items being up for grabs via the season pass. The regular promo items available via objectives are usually easy to unlock, but rumors suggest that the Maicon Fantasy FC item will be difficult to obtain.

Ad

If leaks are to be believed, the Brazilian right-back will be up for grabs via the Fantasy FC Cup. These Cup objectives are completed via the Live Ultimate Team Friendly game modes, which are usually not as competitive as Division Rivals or Champions Finals. However, this might not be the case for the leaked objective.

Expand Tweet

Ad

FUT Sheriff has suggested that gamers will have a total of 36 matches to achieve 30 wins in the upcoming Cup objective. This means that only the most seasoned veterans will be able to unlock the Maicon Fantasy FC Hero item in EA FC 25. While this seems quite the challenge, the player will be worth the effort.

What could the EA FC 25 Maicon Fantasy FC item look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of this Fantasy FC item are not known, FUT Sheriff included a prediction that suggests it will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Ad

Pace: 90

Shooting: 87

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 88

Physicality: 89

The item is also rumored to possess the Whipped Pass+ and Quickstep+ Playstyles, which will enhance the defender's abilities even further under the FC IQ system.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback