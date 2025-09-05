EA FC 25 leaks: Matheus Cunha is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player

Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo in EA FC 25, based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such information on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that the new Manchester United player will receive a massive boost soon.He was previously part of the Premier League Team of the Season roster as a Wolves player, receiving a 94-rated item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, his recent transfer to Manchester United has made him a perfect candidate for the ongoing Pre-Season promo, and he could soon receive a 99-rated FUTTIES version via an SBC or objective.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Matheus Cunha is rumored to receive a FUTTIES SBC/objective version in EA FC 25 Ultimate TeamManchester United have made several important signings in the latest transfer window, securing the services of players like Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward could be their very first new signing to receive a 99-rated item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, making him an elite-tier addition to the game.His previous TOTS and FUT Birthday items were impressive at the time of their release, but have now fallen behind the power curve with so many 99-rated attackers being up for grabs. However, the leaked FUTTIES variant could make him relevant on the virtual pitch once again.What will the EA FC 25 FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Matheus Cunha look like?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 99-rated with the following stats and attributes:Pace: 99Shooting: 98Passing: 96Dribbling: 99Defending: 70Physicality: 95He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+, Rapid+, Technical+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles, which will boost his pace, shooting and dribbling abilities under the FC IQ system. This will make him one of the best attacking playmakers in the game, especially if he received a combination of a five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves.Being a Manchester United player, this item will certainly be a popular addition to the game. As a Brazilian from the Premier League, he will also be easy to fit into any squad, and will be up for grabs via an SBC or an objective.