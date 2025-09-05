  • home icon
  EA FC 25 leaks: Matheus Cunha is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Sep 05, 2025 08:17 GMT
FUTTIES Cunha has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha is rumored to arrive as a 99-rated FUTTIES SBC/objective player as part of the ongoing Pre-Season promo in EA FC 25, based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such information on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that the new Manchester United player will receive a massive boost soon.

He was previously part of the Premier League Team of the Season roster as a Wolves player, receiving a 94-rated item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. However, his recent transfer to Manchester United has made him a perfect candidate for the ongoing Pre-Season promo, and he could soon receive a 99-rated FUTTIES version via an SBC or objective.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Check out EA FC 25 review

Matheus Cunha is rumored to receive a FUTTIES SBC/objective version in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Manchester United have made several important signings in the latest transfer window, securing the services of players like Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha. The Brazilian forward could be their very first new signing to receive a 99-rated item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, making him an elite-tier addition to the game.

His previous TOTS and FUT Birthday items were impressive at the time of their release, but have now fallen behind the power curve with so many 99-rated attackers being up for grabs. However, the leaked FUTTIES variant could make him relevant on the virtual pitch once again.

What will the EA FC 25 FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Matheus Cunha look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this item will be 99-rated with the following stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 99
  • Shooting: 98
  • Passing: 96
  • Dribbling: 99
  • Defending: 70
  • Physicality: 95

He is also rumored to possess the Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+, Rapid+, Technical+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles, which will boost his pace, shooting and dribbling abilities under the FC IQ system. This will make him one of the best attacking playmakers in the game, especially if he received a combination of a five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves.

Being a Manchester United player, this item will certainly be a popular addition to the game. As a Brazilian from the Premier League, he will also be easy to fit into any squad, and will be up for grabs via an SBC or an objective.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
