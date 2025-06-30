EA FC 25 leaks: Niamh Charles is rumored to arrive as a PTG SBC/objective

The WEURO Path to Glory promo is now live in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak by X/DonkTrading suggests that Niamh Charles could receive a special version as PTG SBC or objective during this event. The English left-back is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team due to her overpowered TOTS version last year, and she could make a comeback in the latest title with her very first boosted version of the year.

England are one of the favorites in the upcoming WEURO tournament. They have a squad full of amazing athletes, with most being popular on the virtual pitch as well. Niamh Charles is the starting left-back in this squad, and her rumored PTG SBC/objective version has the potential to receive multiple upgrades in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Niamh Charles is rumored to be part of the EA FC 25 PTG promo as an SBC or objective

The first batch of EA FC 25 Path to Glory players is already available in packs, with the likes of Fridolina Rolfo, Salma Paralluelo and Guro Reiten headlining the squad. The England side participating in this WEURO event has no representatives in this promo lineup, so the rumored addition of Niamh Charles will be a welcome addition for fans supporting the Lionesses.

These items will receive upgrades based on their nation's progress in this tournament, with the players from the winning side becoming 99-rated with five PlayStyle+ traits.

What will the EA FC 25 PTG SBC/objective version of Niamh Charles look like?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this left-back item will be 95-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 88

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 95

Physicality: 92

She is also rumored to possess the Intercept+, Jockey+, Long Ball Pass+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for a wing-back under the FC IQ system. If she received any further upgrades, she has the potential to become one of the most versatile and overpowered left-backs in the game.

If this version of Niamh Charles is added as an SBC in EA FC 25, then a price of around 300,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber. However, gamers will be hoping for her to be released as an objective so that she is easier to obtain.

