EA FC 25 leaks: Pedri rumored to arrive as a TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC/objective

TOTY Honorable Mentions players will soon be available via packs in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with a leak on social media hinting at Pedri arriving as an SBC or objective. This is extremely exciting news, as the current meta of the game favors creative midfielders with excellent passing and dribbling stats, making the Spaniard the perfect candidate for most squads.

The FC Barcelona prodigy has been in fine form this season, helping his side secure some important victories in LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League. While his influence is not as noticeable in terms of goals and assists, he is excellent at controlling the tempo of the game with his passing abilities, and the leaked EA FC 25 TOTY Honorable Mentions item could do justice to his skills.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable leaks in the past.

Pedri has been leaked to arrive as a TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC/objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

TOTY Honorable Mentions feature players who have had an excellent year and were part of the Team of the Year vote but failed to make it into the final eleven. With Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, and Ballon d'Or winner Rodri being the TOTY midfield trio, Pedri missed out on a spot in the squad.

That said, he is rumored to receive an SBC/objective item soon in EA FC 25.

His base version has an overall rating of 86 in the latest title and lacks the stats required to be effective on the virtual pitch. He has also not had any exciting special versions so far, so his TOTY Honorable Mentions item will certainly be a breath of fresh air.

Gamers will be even more pleased if he is released as an objective, as the item will then be free to unlock.

What will the EA FC 25 Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions item look like?

Based on the leak by X/FUT Sheriff, the 89-rated item will have the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 75

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 85

Physicality: 86

He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle, which is one of the best passing PlayStyles in the game for midfielders. These stats are a massive improvement over his base version, which will make this item an excellent box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system.

If EA FC 25 Pedri TOTY Honorable Mentions is released as an SBC, then a cost of around 300,000 coins will be reasonable for a player of this caliber.

