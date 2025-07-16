EA FC 25 leaks: Pedro Neto and Jaap Stam are rumored to arrive as FUTTIES SBC/objective players

With the second week of the FUTTIES promo beginning soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, a leak on social media has hinted at Jaap Stam and Pedro Neto being part of the event as SBC/objective players. These two are fan-favorites in the virtual world due to their previous overpowered versions and could now receive end-game items in the current meta.

Pedro Neto recently received two amazing items to celebrate Chelsea's win in the UEFA Conference League and Portugal's win in the Nation's League. He rose to prominence in EA FC 25 with his NumeroFUT SBC version and could now receive an incredible FUTTIES item. Jaap Stam has had multiple promo versions over the year as well, and is regarded as one of the best defenders in the game.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Jaap Stam and Pedro Neto are rumored to arrive as FUTTIES SBC/objective players in EA FC 25

The first week of the FUTTIES event already provided gamers with elite-tier versions of players like Maicon, Micky van de Ven and Bruno Fernandes in EA FC 25. However, the second week could potentially be even better, especially with Utimate Team fan-favorites like Pedro Neto and Jaap Stam receiving boosted items.

Based on the information leaked by X/FUTSheriff, both items could potentially have an overall rating of 97. While their PlayStyle+ traits have not been revealed, fans can be certain that they will receive atleast four such traits that are relevant to their position under the FC IQ system.

Expand Tweet

These are the rumored stats for the Chelsea forward Pedro Neto:

Pace: 99

Shooting: 95

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 98

Defending: 53

Physicality: 89

Meanwhile, these are the rumored attributes for the Dutch legend Jaap Stam:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 60

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 99

Physicality: 99

Based on these stats, it is evident that both these players have the potential to be amongst the best in their respective roles. Jaap Stam has been extremely overpowered in EA FC 25 due to his imposing stature and dominant presence on the virtual pitch, while Pedro Neto will be a quick and agile forward capable of scoring plenty of goals.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More