EA FC 25 leaks: Pele rumored to be part of Immortals Team 2

Legendary Brazilian attacker Pele is rumored to be part of the upcoming EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 lineup, based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for information on Ultimate Team on social media, so it is reasonable to believe that the highest-rated Icon in the game could receive a boosted item soon.

Pele is often regarded as one of the best players to ever have graced the sport. The three-time World Cup-winning superstar has a base overall rating of 95 in Ultimate Team, making him the highest-rated Icon. He previously received a 96-rated item during the Team of the Year promo and will now be upgraded even further as part of the EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 roster.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

Pele has been leaked as part of the EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 roster

The first week of the Immortals promo was a massive success in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Franz Beckenbauer, and Thierry Henry being part of the squad. However, with Pele being leaked as part of the second lineup, Immortals Team 2 has the potential to further improve overall.

The Team of the Year version of the Brazilian playmaker had five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, as well as impressive stats and PlayStyles. However, this item was released earlier in the game cycle, and could now be surpassed by his latest leaked version.

What will Pele look like as part of EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not confirmed, FUT Sheriff suggests that he will be 97-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 97

Passing: 93

Dribbling: 96

Defending: 61

Physicality: 82

He is also rumored to possess the Tiki Taka+, Low Driven Shot+ and Technical+ PlayStyles. These traits will boost his passing, shooting and dribbling abilities even further, making him one of the best attackers in the game under the FC IQ system.

With such exceptional stats and traits, it will come as no surprise if the highest-rated Icon in the game also turns out to be one of the most expensive ones in the transfer market.

