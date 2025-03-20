EA FC 25 leaks: Raul Gonzalez is expected to be a part of the Dreamchasers promo 

Real Madrid legend, Raul Gonzalez is rumored to drop as a Dreamchasers promo item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, according to an X post from FUT Agent. When it comes to EA FC's leaked content, the community can rely on the information provided by this account. If the leaked post can be believed, the former #7 will receive another overpowered edition, making him relevant in the current meta once again.

Having said that this article will explore all the leaked details regarding the rumored EA FC 25 Raul Gonzalez Dreamchasers item in Ultimate Team servers.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak by X/@futagentt. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Raul Gonzalez Icon Dreamchasers promo item has been leaked

Raul Gonzalez is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. With 323 goals in 741 appearances, he's the third-highest goal scorer for the Los Blancos. He also won three UEFA Champions League and five LaLiga with the white shirts.

Due to his great contributions to several clubs across different regions, Raul was introduced as an Icon card in the EA FC franchise. Moreover, his base edition card is already one of the fan favorites in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

As of now, the Spaniard possesses an overpowered 92-rated Thunderstruck Icon card in addition to his 90-rated base Icon. However, if the rumor from @futagentt turns out to be true, El Ferrari will receive his highest-rated card in this iteration.

What could the EA FC 25 Raul Gonzalez Icon Dreamchasers promo item look like?

EA Sports hasn't officially revealed anything related to the Dreamchasers promo. However, based on futagentt's information, the Real Madrid legend is expected to receive a 94-rated ST card featuring the following attributes across the board:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 94

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 50

Physicality: 76

On top of that, Raul is also expected to receive three PlayStyles+ traits: Finesse Shot+, Quick Step+, and Low Driven Shot+. While Finesse Shot and Quick Step are two desirable traits of a striker, the Low Driven Shot is yet to find its righteous place in the EA FC 25 meta. Meanwhile, as a perk of being an Icon card, the item can easily fit into any top-notch Ultimate Team.

