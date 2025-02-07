EA FC 25 leaks: Samuel Eto'o is expected to drop as a Future Stars Icon

Barcelona icon Samuel Eto'o is rumored to drop as a part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars Icon Team 2 roster. Based on an X post from a reliable leaker Fut_Scoreboard, the former striker will receive his first special promo card in this iteration of the title. His 89-rated base Icon iteration is already one of the fan favorites in the game. The release of this rumored upgraded card will surely make him a force to be reckoned with.

This article explores all the details that have been leaked about the Samuel Eto'o Future Stars Icon card so far.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@Fut_Scoreboard. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Samuel Eto'o has been leaked as a part of the EA FC 25 Future Stars Icon Team 2 lineup

Samuel Eto'o faced numerous challenges early in his career and struggled to secure a spot in the Real Madrid lineup. As a result, he faced several loan phases in La Liga.

However, Eto'o found his stride with Los Blancos' rivals, Barcelona, where he made history. During his stint with the Catalan giants, he became the second player ever to score in two UEFA Champions League finals (2006 and 2009). He was also the first player to win two European continental trebles (with both Barcelona and Inter Milan).

Considering all the achievements in his playing career, the possible addition of his Future Stars Icon card in FC 25 is justified.

As discussed earlier, Eto'o's 89-rated base Icon card is already a standout on the FC 25 virtual pitch. If the rumor from Fut_Scoreboard holds, he will receive an upgraded variant that captures his prime performances.

EA Sports has yet to release any official information related to Future Stars Icon Team 2. However, Fut_Scoreboard has predicted that Eto'o will receive a 94-rated ST card. Here are his predicted attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 94

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 52

Physicality: 86

Additionally, the legendary striker is expected to receive Quick Step+ and Finesse Shot+ playstyle traits. These enhancements could potentially make him a key meta striker in the current EA FC 25 patch.

