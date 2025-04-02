EA FC 25 leaks: Thierry Henry rumored to arrive as an Immortals Icon

The Immortals promo will begin soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and the legendary French striker Thierry Henry has been leaked as part of the event roster. According to information shared by @FutSheriff on X, the talismanic forward will receive his second promo item of the season during the upcoming event.

Ad

This promo is similar to Trophy Titans and Golazo from previous years, as it exclusively includes Heroes and Icons. These legends of the sport are some of the most desirable and overpowered options in Ultimate Team, and the rumored inclusion of Theirry Henry in the Immortals lineup, if true, would make it one of the most hyped promos of EA FC 25.

Note: This article is speculative and based entirely on a leak by @FutSheriff/X. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Thierry Henry has been leaked as part of the EA FC 25 Immortals promo

Thierry Henry is often regarded as one of the best forwards to ever grace the sport, and has delivered world-class performances for Arsenal, FC Barcelona, and the French national side. His reputation and storied career earned him a spot on the Icon roster in Ultimate Team and makes him an excellent candidate for the upcoming Immortals promo as well.

Ad

There have been several leaks surrounding this event that suggest that players like Franz Beckenbauer and Ronaldo Nazario will also be part of the roster. While the former has only been added to the game recently, the latter is an established name in the Icon lineup and already has two Winter Wildcards versions in Ultimate Team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Thierry Henry also has an exceptional 93-rated Team of the Year Icon version, but the rumored Immortals item could be much better in every aspect. While the exact Overall rating and stats of the leaked item are not known, @FutSheriff predicts that Henry could be 95-rated and feature the following key attributes:

Pace: 95

Shooting: 94

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 61

Physicality: 91

He is also rumored to possess the Low Driven Shot+, Quickstep+, and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles. These are all elite-tier traits for an attacker to have under the FC IQ system, which will make this striker item even more overpowered.

Overall, there are several notable players who have been leaked to be part of the upcoming Immortals promo in EA FC 25, with Thierry Henry being one of the latest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback