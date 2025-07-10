EA FC 25 leaks: Vitinha could receive a FUTTIES SBC/objective item

After a successful season where he won four trophies with PSG and received multiple top-tier versions in EA FC 25, Portuguese midfielder Vitinha is rumored to receive a FUTTIES SBC/objective item as well. A recent leak on social media hints at the playmaker being part of the upcoming promo and potentially becoming one of the best midfielders in the game.
He was part of the Ligue 1 Team of the Season squad in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, while also receiving boosted versions to celebrate his win in the Champions League Final and Nations League Final. While all these previous versions are amazing in their own right, his leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective item has the potential to be even more overpowered.
Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.
Check out EA FC 25 review
FUTTIES Vitinha has been leaked to arrive as an SBC or objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team
PSG are undeniably the best team in Europe at the moment, with Vitinha being one of their most influential players. The midfield maestro is excellent at creating plays and controlling the tempo of the game, with these abilities being accurately portrayed by his special versions in EA FC 25 as well. His leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective item will be no different.
His UCL RTTF item and Nations League Winner item are both 96-rated with some amazing stats. However, his leaked SBC/objective version is rumored to be even better in every aspect.
What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Vitinha look like in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team?
Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, this version will be 97-rated with the following key stats and attributes:
- Pace: 97
- Shooting: 95
- Passing: 97
- Dribbling: 99
- Defending: 96
- Physicality: 86
He is also rumored to possess the Pinged Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Low Driven Shot+ and Anticipate+ PlayStyles, which are perfect for his particular role as a box-to-box midfielder under the FC IQ system. While the Anticipate+ PlayStyle will boost his tackling, the Tiki Taka+ and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles will enhance his passing abilities even further. He will also be able to score plenty of goals with the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which is the most meta shooting trait in the game.
This item will be released as either an SBC or an objective, which will make one of the best midfielders in Ultimate Team even more accessible for gamers.