EA Sports releases a special PSG RTTF squad in EA FC 25 to celebrate their UCL victory

With PSG winning their first ever UEFA Champions League title by defeating Inter in the Final, they have now earned a full squad of RTTF item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. The French giants have won an impressive treble this season, securing the Ligue 1 title in dominant fashion, winning the league cup and now beating Inter 5-0 in the UCL Final.

This roster of PSG RTTF items is similar to the previously released rosters celebrating Chelsea and Spurs winning the Conference League and Europa League respectively. All the players included in these lineups are 96-rated in EA FC 252, with the Man of the Match from the Final receiving an additional +1 boost.

PSG has received amazing RTTF items in EA FC 25 after winning the UCL title

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season roster was also dominated by players from PSG after their dominant campaign. Some of their most popular stars received boosted versions as part of their promo, including the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Joao Neves and Bradley Barcola. Most of these players are now part of the latest RTTF squad in EA FC 25 as well.

While some of these new versions are better than their previous TOTS items, others are a bit worse. All of these players are 96-rated with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. However, Desire Doue is 97-rated due to his Man of the Match performance in the 5-0 win against Inter. His latest item is a significant improvement over his 95-rated TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC.

These are all the PSG RTTF players released in EA FC 25 as part of the latest promo squad:

Desire Doue: 97

Ousmane Dembele: 96

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: 96

Bradley Barcola: 96

Marquinhos: 96

Pacho: 96

Lucas Hernandez: 96

Achraf Hakimi: 96

Nuno Mendes: 96

Joao Neves: 96

Vitinha: 96

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 96

Fabian Ruiz: 96

Warren Zaire-Emery: 96

Goncalo Ramos: 96

Senny Mayulu: 96

This is the first special promo item for Achraf Hakimi since FIFA 23, which is surprising considering his fan-favorite status in Ultimate Team. He now has the stats required to be one of the best right-backs under the FC IQ system.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's new item has a similar overall rating as his Fantasy FC version. While some of his stats are worse than his previous item, his PlayStyles are definitely better. Overall, this is one of the most overpowered squads of special items to be released in EA FC 25.

