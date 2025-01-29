EA FC 25 leaks: Xabi Alonso is rumored to arrive as a Future Stars Icon in Ultimate Team

Xabi Alonso is expected to arrive as a Future Stars Icon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. According to a recent X post from FutPoliceLeaks, the Spanish midfielder will receive upgraded attributes across the board in his rumored new promo card.

Future Stars Icons was first introduced in EA FC 24, and EA is expected to continue this practice in this iteration. The inclusion of the Spanish midfield maestro's card will surely add to the hype after a successful TOTY promo.

This article will highlight everything that has been leaked about the Xabi Alonso Future Stars Icon item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and completely based on a leak from X/@FutPoliceLeaks. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Xabi Alonso Future Stars Icon item has been leaked on X

Xabi Alonso cuts an impressive figure in the European football scene. He has been a part of several top-tier clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool. Usually, Future Stars promos are dedicated to promising young players, especially those who are 23 or below. However, as mentioned, EA decided to include a few Icon players in this promo from EA FC 24. That's what makes this a much-anticipated promo.

Currently, Alonso possesses an On This Day Icon SBC card and a base 87-rated Icon card. If the FutPoliceLeaks rumor is accurate, the Spanish midfielder will receive a massively upgraded version.

What could the Xabi Alonso Future Stars item look like?

Although EA Sports has yet to reveal anything regarding the upcoming Future Stars promo, several leakers have predicted the list of player cards and their attributes across the board. Similarly, FutPoliceLeaks has predicted that Xabi Alonso is expected to receive a 91-rated (overall) CDM card with the following stats:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 82

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 87

Physicality: 83

The Spanish defensive midfielder is expected to receive a Long Ball Pass+ and Incisive Pass+ playstyle traits, making him an ideal CDM in the current meta. On top of that, attributes like 92 passing and 87 defending can also make him a force to be reckoned with as a holding midfielder on the virtual pitch. Additionally, as an added perk of being an icon, he'll provide extra chemistry to each player card in an Ultimate Team squad.

For Future Stars promo-related leaks, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

