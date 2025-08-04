EA FC 25 leaks: Xavi is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

Xavi is often regarded as one of the best playmakers in the history of the sport, and the Spanish legend is now rumored to be part of the FUTTIES promo in EA FC 25. Based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, the former FC Barcelona superstar will receive a special version during this event as either an SBC or an objective, much to the delight of gamers around the globe.The ongoing FUTTIES event has already delivered some top-tier players via SBCs and objectives, with the likes of Rooney, Puskas and Di Natale being up for grabs. Xavi is now rumored to join this roster and receive a massive boost on the virtual pitch, making him one of the best playmaking midfielders in the current meta due to his exceptional passing abilities.Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.Xavi is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate TeamXavi previously received a special version during the Dreamchasers event, with his 94-rated version becoming one of the most overpowered and popular midfielders in the game at the time. While this item is now outdated, his leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective variant will make him relevant once again.The former FC Barcelona superstar will receive the stats and PlayStyles required to excel as a box-to-box midfielder, similar to other FUTTIES SBC items like Vitinha. While his small stature will prevent him from being a defensive beast, he will still offer a versatile option for fans looking to upgrade their midfield lineups in Ultimate Team.What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Xavi look like in EA FC 25?Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the Spanish maestro will receive a 97-rated item with the following key stats and attributes:Pace: 94Shooting: 95Passing: 99Dribbling: 99Defending: 92Physicality: 93He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Pinged Pass+, Tiki Taka+ and Long Ball+ PlayStyles. These are some of the most desirable and meta passing traits in the game that will boost his playmaking abilities even further under the FC IQ system. With 99 passing stats and such amazing PlayStyles, he wil undoubtedly be one of the best creative midfielders in the game.This item can be released as either an SBC or an objective in EA FC 25. If he is available via an SBC, then a price of around 500,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.