EA FC 25 leaks: Xavi is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 04, 2025 08:24 GMT
FUTTIES Xavi has been leaked (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Xavi is often regarded as one of the best playmakers in the history of the sport, and the Spanish legend is now rumored to be part of the FUTTIES promo in EA FC 25. Based on a leak by X/DonkTrading, the former FC Barcelona superstar will receive a special version during this event as either an SBC or an objective, much to the delight of gamers around the globe.

The ongoing FUTTIES event has already delivered some top-tier players via SBCs and objectives, with the likes of Rooney, Puskas and Di Natale being up for grabs. Xavi is now rumored to join this roster and receive a massive boost on the virtual pitch, making him one of the best playmaking midfielders in the current meta due to his exceptional passing abilities.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Xavi is rumored to arrive as a FUTTIES SBC/objective in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

Xavi previously received a special version during the Dreamchasers event, with his 94-rated version becoming one of the most overpowered and popular midfielders in the game at the time. While this item is now outdated, his leaked FUTTIES SBC/objective variant will make him relevant once again.

The former FC Barcelona superstar will receive the stats and PlayStyles required to excel as a box-to-box midfielder, similar to other FUTTIES SBC items like Vitinha. While his small stature will prevent him from being a defensive beast, he will still offer a versatile option for fans looking to upgrade their midfield lineups in Ultimate Team.

What will the FUTTIES SBC/objective version of Xavi look like in EA FC 25?

Based on the information leaked by X/DonkTrading, the Spanish maestro will receive a 97-rated item with the following key stats and attributes:

  • Pace: 94
  • Shooting: 95
  • Passing: 99
  • Dribbling: 99
  • Defending: 92
  • Physicality: 93

He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+, Pinged Pass+, Tiki Taka+ and Long Ball+ PlayStyles. These are some of the most desirable and meta passing traits in the game that will boost his playmaking abilities even further under the FC IQ system. With 99 passing stats and such amazing PlayStyles, he wil undoubtedly be one of the best creative midfielders in the game.

This item can be released as either an SBC or an objective in EA FC 25. If he is available via an SBC, then a price of around 500,000 coins will be reasonable for an item of this caliber.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

