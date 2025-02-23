EA FC 25 leaks: Ze Roberto rumored to be part of Fantasy FC Team 2

The first week of the Fantasy FC promo is underway in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, and a recent leak on social media has already hinted at Ze Roberto being part of the second roster. The Brazilian superstar was added to the Hero lineup in Ultimate Team this year, and a leak by X/DonkTrading suggests that he will receive his latest boosted item during the second week of this promo.

Ad

Ze Roberto previously received a Winter Wildcards SBC item, which was a massive fan-favorite due to his versatile positions, amazing stats, and affordable nature. However, with Fantasy FC items being upgradeable in nature, based on their team's results in domestic league competitions, his inclusion in this event will make him even more impressive.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/DonkTrading. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Ze Roberto is rumored to arrive as a Fantasy FC Team 2 Hero in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team

The Brazilian winger can play in multiple positions on the virtual pitch, including left-midfielder, left-winger, central midfielder and left-back. This makes him a very versatile and useful option under the FC IQ system. While his Winter Wildcards SBC item has fallen behind the power curve due to so many promos being released, the EA FC 25 Ze Roberto Fantasy FC Hero item will certainly make him relevant again.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on the leak by X/DonkTrading, this item will be linked to Bayer Leverkusen's results in Bundesliga. The reigning German champions are currently second in the league table, so the item should receive all potential upgrades and become even more overpowered.

What will Ze Roberto's special version look like in EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the item are not known, DonkTrading included a prediction that suggests he will be 92-rated with the following key attributes:

Ad

Pace: 92

Shooting: 88

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 93

Defending: 85

Physicality: 88

He is also rumored to possess the Technical+ and First Touch+ PlayStyles, which will be useful for gamers using him as a central midfielder or winger. These traits will boost his dribbling and ball control abilities on the virtual pitch, while his pace, shooting and dribbling stats will make him an excellent playmaker. He even has the defending stats to be an amazing midfielder or left-back.

Overall, this is one of the most exciting leaked inclusions for EA FC 25 Fantasy FC Team 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback