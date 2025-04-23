EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC leaked: Expected cost and release date

The EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This item was released in packs earlier in the game cycle, and it will now be available via SBC for gamers looking to upgrade their defensive lineups on the virtual pitch.

The Dreamchasers promo was a massive success in Ultimate Team, with Icons and Heroes being featured on the promo roster alongside current-gen superstars. These were the first Icons to receive three Playstyle+ traits in Ultimate Team this season, which will make the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC even more tempting.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUTSheriff. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

The legendary French defender is a new Icon in Ultimate Team this year, and he has already received two elite-tier special versions. His Thunderstruck item was regarded as one of the best right-backs in the game for several months, and his Dreamchasers version is even better. The leaked EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC will now allow gamers to obtain this 94-rated item.

He can play as both a right-back and a centre-back, and has the following key stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 62

Passing: 80

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 94

Physicality: 94

He also possesses the Anticipate+, Slide Tackle+ and Block+ PlayStyles, which are excellent defensive traits under the FC IQ system. These attributes will make him one of the best defensive options in the game, even with Team of the Season being right around the corner.

How much will the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC cost?

The tradeable version of this item costs around two million coins in the transfer market. The upcoming TOTS promo could make him crash even further, so a price of around 1.5 million coins will be reasonable for such an amazing item that can play in multiple positions.

When will the EA FC 25 Lilian Thuram Dreamchasers Icon SBC be released?

The Ligue 1 Team of the Season roster will be released in Ultimate Team on April 25, 2025. Lilian Thuram started his illustrious career at Monaco in the French league, so it is possible that this SBC will be released some time during the upcoming week.

