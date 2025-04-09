EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC has been leaked on social media by X/FUT Sheriff, which is arguably the most reliable source for such information. The German playmaker left Borussia Dortmund at the end of last season and is currently playing for LA Galaxy in the MLS. According to the latest leaks, he could receive a boosted item soon on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The former Bundesliga superstar is a fan favorite in real life as well as on the virtual pitch. While his career was plagued with multiple injuries, he was still amongst the most underrated and influential playmakers of his generation, earning plenty of boosted items in Ultimate Team over the years. The EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC will be the latest such inclusion.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. Readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

The EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC has been leaked

The German legend has a base overall rating of 81 in the latest title and has not had any upgraded versions so far. While many gamers have decided to use his base version in Evolutions to make him usable on the virtual pitch, the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC should offer a significant boost, making him a top-tier item.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Being from the MLS, he will also be useful in squads containing the likes of Lionel Messi or the recently released Flashback Luis Suarez. His nationality will also be useful for providing chemistry to his fellow German players, making it relatively easy to accommodate him into any starting lineup.

What might the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC look like?

FUT Sheriff suggests that the rumored Flashback item will be 92-rated with the following key stats and attributes:

Ad

Pace: 90

Shooting: 92

Passing: 92

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 80

Physicality: 86

He is also rumored to possess the Incisive Pass+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for a central attacking midfielder to possess under the FC IQ system.

How much might the EA FC 25 Marco Reus Flashback SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the cost of such an item, as he has not received any promo items or SBC versions previously. However, if these predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 300,000 to 400,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More