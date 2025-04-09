EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Immortals SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The second week of the Immortals promo will begin soon in Ultimate Team, and a recent leak from FifaTradingRomania/X suggests that an EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Immortals SBC will be part of the event. The Italian defender is rumored to receive two versions during this promo, with the lower-rated item being available via an SBC while the higher-rated version is put in packs.

This will be similar to the recently leaked Eusebio SBC. The Portuguese striker is also expected to be part of Immortals Team 2, with a lower-rated version being released as an SBC. The EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Immortals SBC could be similar, providing gamers with yet another option to upgrade their squads in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by FifaTradingRomania on X. This account has provided accurate and reliable information in the past.

The EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Immortals SBC is expected to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

The former AC Milan captain is regarded as one of the best defenders in the history of the sport, and his abilities on the virtual pitch accurately reflect his reputation. His base Overall rating is 92, and he has received a 93-rated Ultimate Succession Icon item as well. However, the rumored EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Immortals SBC could be even better.

While the Immortals SBC version of Thierry Henry was lower-rated than his previous Team of the Year Icon variant, the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Immortals SBC item is expected to be higher-rated than his previous promo version.

What could the EA FC 25 Paolo Maldini Immortals SBC look like?

While the exact Overall rating and stats of the SBC are not confirmed, FifaTradingRomania/X suggests that Maldini could be 94-rated with the following key attributes:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 57

Passing: 77

Dribbling: 71

Defending: 97

Physicality: 86

Although his PlayStyles have not been leaked, gamers can expect that such an elite-tier defender will most likely receive some of the best defensive traits under the FC IQ system to boost his abilities even further.

How much could the SBC cost?

The Ultimate Succession version of the legendary Italian defender costs around 1.2 million coins in the transfer market. If the predicted Overall rating and stats of the SBC version prove to be accurate, then a price of around 1.5 to 1.7 million coins would be reasonable for a defender of this caliber.

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More