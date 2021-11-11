EA Sports rumored to bring back the popular Fight Night boxing franchise 

EA Sports Fight Night was one of the most popular video game series back in the day. The boxing video game franchise that kicked off in 2004 was brought to a halt in 2011. However, the latest reports out of the EA Sports camp suggest that the company is working to bring the game back.

As reported by VGC, the company is working on reviving the critically acclaimed video game franchise. Though the video game is back within the developers' plans, fans should not get their hopes up too quickly. The franchise's first installment in over a decade will still take years before it finally gets released.

A studio-wide email sent by EA Canada to their staff revealed:

“We’re very excited about UFC 5 and we want to eliminate the split focus that several members of our leadership team have had over the past while so we can solely focus on delivering migration and UFC 5 at high quality.”

The company is focusing on the upcoming UFC game and has paused the development of the Fight Night franchise. This decision has been made to ensure the quality completion of UFC 5. However, the game has received a green light from the company and will develop after UFC 5 is completed. Apart from this, not much is known about the plans of reviving the boxing video game.

Why was the EA Sports Fight Night franchise stopped?

The boxing video game's last edition was released back in 2011. Even though the game was critically acclaimed and was well received by the fans throughout, the company had to halt its production. The reason stemmed from the fact that it was becoming increasingly difficult to get the licensing.

Getting the licenses of the top stars was not only difficult but was also very expensive. Moreover, boxing has multiple governing bodies and multiple belts for each division, making it even harder to get approval from each body to use their names and titles.

This led to EA Sports deciding against continuing with the franchise. However, years of high demand from gamers and boxing fans alike has got EA Sports back to working on the game and a new edition can be expected in the years to come.

