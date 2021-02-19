UFC 5 release date: When will EA sports release the game's next edition?

EA Sports is leading the way for combat sports video games with its UFC series. After the massive success of UFC 4, fans are eagerly waiting for EA Sports to roll out the next edition of the widely popular MMA video game.

However, the video game developers/publishers have not yet officially announced a release date for the next instalment (the fifth game) in EA's UFC series.

EA Sports UFC 3, released in 2018 by the video game publishing giant Electronic Arts, was developed by the Canadian subdivision of the company. Two years later, in August 2020, EA Sports released UFC 4 (developed by EA Vancouver) for Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

EA Sports' UFC 3 and UFC 2 were published in 2016 and 2014 respectively. Following this trajectory, it appears as though Electronic Arts rolls out successive versions of the UFC series every two years.

Ergo, 2021 could be the expected release year for UFC 5. However, this is just a guess, as there has been no official confirmation from either the UFC or EA Sports in this regard.

Learn more about all the changes we made in the latest #UFC4 patch 🧐👇https://t.co/F5kyw2YkGt pic.twitter.com/APmyrduD22 — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) February 12, 2021

Will UFC 5 be able to top its predecessor?

EA Sports UFC 4 has been praised by critics for its engrossing game-play and a bunch of other improvements compared to its predecessor, UFC 3.

UFC 4 features a deeper roster of fighters from mega stars like Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya to many of the lesser known contenders in the UFC.

Veteran UFC fighters like Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell have been incorporated for the pleasure of old-school fans. EA Sports delighted fans by including heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the video game too. The crossover was a major selling point for UFC 4.

Apart from this, a rating system has also been adopted by the UFC to rate its fighters based on various skillsets. Daniel Cormier is in charge of assigning ratings based on a fighter's real life performances inside the cage.

DC is back with the latest #UFC4 fighter rating updates 🎮 👀



Agree with his adjustments? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gw95S8tMil — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) February 11, 2021

It is most certain that UFC 5 will surpass its predecessor's features and popularity. Fans can expect even more refined game-play and numerous other exciting features added to the game.

It was announced last year that the UFC and Electronic Arts have agreed to extend their contract for the next ten years.