All of the 5-star rated fighters in UFC 4: Is Conor McGregor on the list?

The rating system that UFC 4 has adopted to credit fighter profiles with stars (ranging from 1 to 5) to evaluate their skills is unconventional yet fascinating. So far, five fighters on the UFC roster have been awarded a 5-star rating, with the latest entrant on the list being Max Holloway.

Valentina Shevchenko, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones, and Amanda Nunes are the other four fighters with a 5-star OVR. UFC superstar and former two-division champion Conor McGregor does not hold a spot on this list. The Irishman holds 20th place on the UFC 4 fighter rating list with an overall rating of 4.5.

Apart from the overall ratings, UFC fighters are also assigned ratings based on three other skillsets as well, namely striking, grappling, and health. These ratings are meant for casual players who want to choose fighter moves based on a fighter's strengths and weaknesses.

For example, if a fighter has a high punching power/striking ability, it would be wise to grapple against such an opponent. Otherwise, if a fighter has high grappling expertise, taking the striking route to defeat such opponents would be the right move.

Conor McGregor holds a 4.5 star rating for striking ability. In his ground game, McGregor's in-game character has been assigned a 3.5 star rating. His last opponent, Dustin Poirier, has also been awarded a 4.5 star rating in the UFC 4 videogame.

Why did Conor Mcgregor drop down in the UFC ratings?

A description of the overall ratings on the EA Sports website claims that a fighter's ratings in the game directly correspond to his/her performance in the octagon in real life. Former double champ Daniel Cormier has revealed that Conor McGregor's performance on Fight Island led to a decline in the Irishman's virtual ratings.

The Notorious one suffered a devastating TKO loss in his last bout. According to "Rating Adjuster" Daniel Cormier, it was evident at UFC 257 that calf kicks are a weakness for Conor McGregor. Deducting points from attributes ranging from recovery to head strength, DC has assigned the Irishman a 4.5 rating on the UFC 4 videogame.

DC is back with the latest #UFC4 fighter rating updates 🎮 👀



Agree with his adjustments? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Gw95S8tMil — EA SPORTS UFC (@EASPORTSUFC) February 11, 2021

Max Holloway recently received a medal studded with 5-stars depicting his UFC 4 ratings. The medal was a gesture to celebrate Holloway's recent success in the octagon. His performance against Calvin Kattar has been reflected in his in-game ratings as well. This just goes to show that fighters hold their UFC 4 ratings in high regard.